Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Downgraded by Danske to Hold

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Grieg Seafood ASA to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Nordea Equity Research raised Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Grieg Seafood ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GRGSF opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

