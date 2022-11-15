Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.93

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 6786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Griffon Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon
About Griffon
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.
