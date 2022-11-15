Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.93

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 6786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,827,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Griffon by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 34,302 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

