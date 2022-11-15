Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:GR1T)

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Up 5.8 %

Grit Real Estate Income Group stock opened at GBX 34.90 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Grit Real Estate Income Group has a 1-year low of GBX 27 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.45). The stock has a market cap of £172.79 million and a PE ratio of 1,650.00.

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

