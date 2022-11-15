Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given New $39.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

GO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,184. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $435,536.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $435,536.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,424.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,131 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,302. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

