Guggenheim Lowers Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Price Target to $15.00

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Guggenheim to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on XLO. Raymond James lowered their target price on Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ XLO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 23,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Articles

