Guggenheim Lowers Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Price Target to $15.00

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Guggenheim to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on XLO. Raymond James lowered their target price on Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Xilio Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ XLO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 23,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Trading of Xilio Therapeutics
Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.