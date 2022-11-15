Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,309 shares during the period. United States Brent Oil Fund accounts for 1.0% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned 1.57% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the second quarter worth $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter worth $207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter worth $217,000.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BNO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,885. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

