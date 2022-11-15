Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 204,543 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 1,323.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,543 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises 3.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5,824.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 358,685 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 420.2% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Barclays raised Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

PDD stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.44. 325,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,363,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

