Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 51.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $292.54. 4,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.73 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.81 and a 200-day moving average of $316.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

