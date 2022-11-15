Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of HVT opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $515.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “moderate risk” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 41.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.