Head-To-Head Comparison: Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) and SEA (NYSE:SE)

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) and Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SEA and Oriental Culture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SEA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEA -22.97% -37.42% -13.80% Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEA and Oriental Culture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEA $9.96 billion 2.57 -$2.05 billion ($4.89) -9.37 Oriental Culture $37.60 million 0.36 $11.44 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Oriental Culture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEA.

SEA has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Culture has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Oriental Culture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SEA and Oriental Culture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEA 0 2 13 0 2.87 Oriental Culture 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEA currently has a consensus target price of $157.44, suggesting a potential upside of 243.75%. Given SEA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SEA is more favorable than Oriental Culture.

Summary

SEA beats Oriental Culture on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that provides integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including offline and online mobile wallet, and payment processing services, as well as other offerings across credit, insurtech, and digital bank services under the ShopeePay, SPayLater, SeaBank, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Oriental Culture

(Get Rating)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products, and system development and technical support services. In addition, the company is involved in the development of NFTs for cultural and artwork collections, as well as a metaverse project. Oriental Culture Holding LTD was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.