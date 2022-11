Head-To-Head Comparison: Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) versus The Competition

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) is one of 273 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vigil Neuroscience to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vigil Neuroscience N/A -$43.28 million -1.06 Vigil Neuroscience Competitors $745.63 million $141.52 million -0.20

Profitability

Vigil Neuroscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vigil Neuroscience. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vigil Neuroscience N/A -55.45% -38.74% Vigil Neuroscience Competitors -4,285.55% -88.94% -35.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vigil Neuroscience and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vigil Neuroscience Competitors 789 3755 10556 156 2.66

Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 85.71%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 70.43%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vigil Neuroscience is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

