Head-To-Head Contrast: Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Adynxx has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A UFP Technologies 11.46% 10.56% 5.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

83.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adynxx and UFP Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UFP Technologies $206.32 million 4.23 $15.89 million $4.79 24.03

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Adynxx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adynxx and UFP Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

UFP Technologies has a consensus target price of $95.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.03%.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Adynxx on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The company also provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets, which are applied in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force, as well as independent manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

