Head-To-Head Review: All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) vs. Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Rating) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Super League Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media 19,767.18% -12.13% 1,963.45% Super League Gaming -172.21% -35.65% -33.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for All For One Media and Super League Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Super League Gaming has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 795.39%.

This table compares All For One Media and Super League Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 0.00 -$3.12 million N/A N/A Super League Gaming $11.67 million 2.15 -$20.75 million ($0.84) -0.80

All For One Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of All For One Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

All For One Media has a beta of 8.66, suggesting that its stock price is 766% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

All For One Media beats Super League Gaming on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It is involved in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. The company primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

