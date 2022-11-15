Head-To-Head Review: Chase (NYSE:CCF) & LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) and LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chase and LSI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Chase alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A LSI Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

LSI Industries has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.10%. Given LSI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LSI Industries is more favorable than Chase.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chase pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. LSI Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Chase pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LSI Industries pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chase has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

70.4% of Chase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of LSI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Chase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of LSI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chase and LSI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase 13.72% 13.61% 10.58% LSI Industries 3.82% 13.63% 6.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chase and LSI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase $325.66 million 2.91 $44.67 million $4.70 21.24 LSI Industries $455.12 million 0.64 $15.03 million $0.64 16.39

Chase has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LSI Industries. LSI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Chase has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSI Industries has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chase beats LSI Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies. The Industrial Tapes segment provides wire and cable materials; specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymeric asphalt additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and pipeline protection tapes and products. It sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc. produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets. This segment also offers lighting control products, including sensors, photocontrols, dimmers, motion detection, and Bluetooth systems to support lighting fixtures; and designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, and sub-assemblies. The Display Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and installs exterior and interior visual image and display elements, including printed and structural graphics, digital signage, menu board systems, display fixtures, refrigerated displays, and custom display elements. This segments products and services include signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, and refrigerated and non-refrigerated merchandising displays. This segment also implements, installs, and provides project management services comprising installation management, site surveys, permitting, and content management; and manages and executes the implementation of large rollout programs. It serves refueling and convenience store, parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, retail and grocery store, automotive, warehouse, sports court, and field markets, as well as warehouses. LSI Industries Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.