Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.77 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Hedera has a total market cap of $952.23 million and approximately $26.77 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00079913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00062452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023576 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04863115 USD and is up 11.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $35,231,678.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

