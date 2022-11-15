Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in October

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.4 days.

Heineken Price Performance

HKHHF traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.40. 1,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174. Heineken has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51.

Get Heineken alerts:

About Heineken

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. It operates in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.