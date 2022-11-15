Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $151.41 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.14 or 0.00024439 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $151.41 million and approximately $421,353.40 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.1458497 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $618,981.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

