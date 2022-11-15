Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

HSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

NYSE:HSY opened at $218.12 on Tuesday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $9,306,141. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 53.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 21.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

