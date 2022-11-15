HFR Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 2.8% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.70. The stock had a trading volume of 60,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,991. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

