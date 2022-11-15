HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 3.2% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.37. 37,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,056. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply



Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.



