HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. STERIS comprises 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 64.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,353,000 after purchasing an additional 225,775 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,710.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STE stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,488. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,535.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

