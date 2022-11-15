HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 167,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.28. 258,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $399.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.88.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

