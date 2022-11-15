Hive (HIVE) Reaches Market Cap of $159.07 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $159.07 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00579785 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,090.32 or 0.30183801 BTC.

About Hive

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 478,244,335 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

