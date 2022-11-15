Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim Price Performance

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.