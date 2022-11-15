Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Holley to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Holley to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. Holley has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $356.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

About Holley

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Holley by 142.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Holley by 148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

