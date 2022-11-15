Holo (HOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.87 Million

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Holo has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a market cap of $274.66 million and approximately $14.87 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Holo Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

