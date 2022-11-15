Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.19. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.21%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $503,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,164 shares of company stock worth $3,332,885 in the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

