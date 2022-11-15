Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.10. 360,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,370. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $317.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.27.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Home Depot by 64.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,290.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 84,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.08.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.