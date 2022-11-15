Home Reit (LON:HOME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.80

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.80 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 80 ($0.94), with a volume of 1570006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($0.96).

Home Reit Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 45.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £626.13 million and a PE ratio of 745.45.

Home Reit Company Profile

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

