Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

HON traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.49. 87,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.87. The firm has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

