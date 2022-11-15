Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

Hongkong Land stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. 6,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

