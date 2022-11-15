Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hongkong Land Price Performance
Hongkong Land stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. 6,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $29.32.
About Hongkong Land
