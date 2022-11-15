Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Reaches $0.0685

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $141,269.76 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

