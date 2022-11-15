Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 588 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

NYSE OGS traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.10. 2,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.