Horizon Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,269,000 after buying an additional 358,477 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,256,000 after buying an additional 116,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after buying an additional 111,797 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,284. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

