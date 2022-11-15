Horizon Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 1.9% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 858.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 12,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 290,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 74,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,154. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.