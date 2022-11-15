Horizon Investment Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,831,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,957,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after buying an additional 292,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $139.66. 19,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,676. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

