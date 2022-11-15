Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 2,768 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,069 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises approximately 1.4% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,969,000 after acquiring an additional 411,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after acquiring an additional 301,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Stock Up 2.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NTAP traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.61. 10,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,458. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.