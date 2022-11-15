Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 923 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 2.8% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.45. 47,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,435. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

