H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in H&R Block by 10,732.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after buying an additional 912,967 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $22,509,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 4,171.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,912,000 after buying an additional 424,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.14. 24,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,241 shares of company stock worth $5,697,232. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

