HSBC (HSBA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HSBC (LON: HSBA):

11/9/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 585 ($6.87) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/27/2022 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($6.93) to GBX 530 ($6.23). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 650 ($7.64) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/26/2022 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 675 ($7.93) price target on the stock.

10/26/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 570 ($6.70) price target on the stock.

10/26/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 780 ($9.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/26/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 585 ($6.87) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/25/2022 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/25/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 590 ($6.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/25/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 680 ($7.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/25/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 750 ($8.81) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/25/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 574 ($6.75) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/20/2022 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 780 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

10/20/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 700 ($8.23) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/10/2022 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 590 ($6.93) price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 700 ($8.23) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/5/2022 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 780 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

10/4/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 705 ($8.28) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/3/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 700 ($8.23) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/30/2022 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 595 ($6.99) to GBX 590 ($6.93). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:HSBA traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 478.20 ($5.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,783,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,903,479. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 409.85 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.67). The company has a market capitalization of £95.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 484.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 510.38.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.31) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($220,012.24).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

