Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,488,200 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 1,387,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HHUSF remained flat at 2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of 2.90 and a fifty-two week high of 3.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nomura upgraded shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Hua Hong Semiconductor
Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hua Hong Semiconductor (HHUSF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.