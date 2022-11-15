Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.
Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
