Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after buying an additional 2,838,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 775,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

