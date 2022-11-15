Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUFAF shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 100 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Hufvudstaden AB (publ) alerts:

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $13.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.