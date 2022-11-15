Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SIFCO Industries worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIF opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.08.
SIFCO Industries Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
