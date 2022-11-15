Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SIFCO Industries worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIF opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.08.

SIFCO Industries Profile

SIFCO Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

(Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.