Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:FBHS opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

