Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $828.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.68. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Century Aluminum

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

