Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DOC opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.59%.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

