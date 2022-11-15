Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 1,371,117 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $23,350,122.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 293,185 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $5,007,599.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 1,371,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $23,350,122.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,264,108 shares of company stock worth $72,829,693. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.