Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 513,842 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,939,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,964,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,656,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 101,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,357,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 97,804 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.

