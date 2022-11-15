Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $156,000.
Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $110.21.
